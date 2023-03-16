Loopring Market Capitalization Tops $424.32 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Loopring has a market cap of $424.32 million and $44.20 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001277 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Loopring has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loopring Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.

LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

Loopring Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

