Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.40 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 76.40 ($0.93). Approximately 18,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 27,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.94).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.46) target price on shares of Lords Group Trading in a report on Monday, February 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of £124.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1,914.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.51.

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

