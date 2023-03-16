Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Reduced by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.4% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,495 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $650,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,651 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after acquiring an additional 185,773 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after acquiring an additional 713,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.96. The company had a trading volume of 504,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

