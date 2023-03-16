Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.38.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Trading Up 7.7 %
Shares of LVLU traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. 127,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.95 million, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $21.29.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.
