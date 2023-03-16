Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $100.22.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 843.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 41,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

