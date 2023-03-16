Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
LUNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 66,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,815. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $213.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.31. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.97.
Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.
