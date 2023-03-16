LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 3.2% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $22,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Dollar General by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.4 %

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Dollar General stock opened at $218.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.87 and its 200 day moving average is $239.56.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

