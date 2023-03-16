LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

CL opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

