LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $3.29 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $338,853,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,156,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,673,000 after acquiring an additional 115,095 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,813,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,503,000 after acquiring an additional 109,138 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,260,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 130,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37,861 shares in the last quarter.

IXUS stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

