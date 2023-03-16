LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $771,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108,697 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,146,000 after buying an additional 375,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,629,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,125,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after buying an additional 76,798 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after buying an additional 110,560 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL opened at $87.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

