LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up 2.1% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $14,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $448.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $416.23 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $463.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.04.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

