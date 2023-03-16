LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases 10,290 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for approximately 1.4% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 214.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

