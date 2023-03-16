LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1,502.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 257,797 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.7% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

