LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 14,260 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,260 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $288,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $96.18 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $149.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day moving average is $96.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.