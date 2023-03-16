LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,994 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.34 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

