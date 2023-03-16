Lynch & Associates IN Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.3 %

MO stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 710,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376,538. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

