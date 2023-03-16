Lynch & Associates IN Has $3.45 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,386 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 93,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 297,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,633,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.36. The stock had a trading volume of 622,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,475. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average is $74.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.