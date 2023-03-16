Lynch & Associates IN Has $8.18 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 2.1% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.20. 149,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644,397. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average is $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

