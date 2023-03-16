Lynch & Associates IN Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 32.0% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 70.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 211.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 70,379 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 64.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 80.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,429,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,143,973. The stock has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $44.63.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

