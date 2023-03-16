Lynch & Associates IN Lowers Holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN owned approximately 0.16% of Northeast Community Bancorp worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M3F Inc. boosted its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,568,672 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 98,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northeast Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Charles Michael Cirillo bought 4,000 shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $61,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.99. 3,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,912. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $21.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

