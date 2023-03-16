M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC) Short Interest Up 11.1% in February

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of M3-Brigade Acquisition III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,753,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the first quarter worth $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,356,000. RPO LLC boosted its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 382,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 301,741 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,702,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition III alerts:

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Stock Performance

M3-Brigade Acquisition III stock remained flat at $10.32 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,784. M3-Brigade Acquisition III has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.