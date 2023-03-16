Macy’s, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M opened at $18.80 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Macy’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

