MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Director Buys $12,210.00 in Stock

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) Director Cristian Luput purchased 3,000 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $12,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,716.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cristian Luput also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Cristian Luput purchased 504 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,955.52.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA opened at $3.72 on Thursday. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on MAIA Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MAIA Biotechnology stock. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 0.37% of MAIA Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer, primarily Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The company's pipeline, include THIO, a phase 2 clinical study in NSCLC. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

