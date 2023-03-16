Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $30.82 million and approximately $75,502.67 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00028333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00032078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001979 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00021684 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000162 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00210201 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,997.39 or 0.99835708 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000925 USD and is down -9.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $169,883.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

