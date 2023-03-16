MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised MakeMyTrip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,535. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.89 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 709.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 62,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

