Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MBUU. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Malibu Boats Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MBUU traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,656. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $70.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.91.

Insider Activity

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.18. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $338.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $462,653.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,017.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.5% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 78,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.1% during the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.1% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 48,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Stories

