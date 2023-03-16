Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) is Centric Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 1.7% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 108.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 364,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 202,972 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $122.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.94. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $74.24 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

