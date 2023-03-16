Marianne Boyd Johnson Purchases 2,475 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $89.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average is $67.34. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after buying an additional 77,075 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.4% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 96,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 182.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 64,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $1,399,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading

