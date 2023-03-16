Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $6.48. 19,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,638. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $12.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Point Capital LP grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 4,222,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,480,000 after buying an additional 538,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $13,990,000. Antara Capital LP boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 1,698,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 702,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 872,782 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

