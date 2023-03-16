Mark Neumann Sells 8,550 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) EVP Mark Neumann sold 8,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $370,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,852.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Mark Neumann sold 7,241 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $362,122.41.

On Friday, February 24th, Mark Neumann sold 4,046 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $190,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $183,244.98.

ITCI stock opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.16.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

