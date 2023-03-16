Marotta Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after purchasing an additional 446,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $133.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

