Marotta Asset Management Has $123,000 Stock Position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GATO. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gatos Silver by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gatos Silver and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Gatos Silver Trading Down 1.7 %

Gatos Silver Profile

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.63.

(Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.