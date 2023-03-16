Marotta Asset Management Has $6.41 Million Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.75% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $110.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.12. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $126.85.

