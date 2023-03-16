Marotta Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF comprises about 1.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 214.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 42,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,723,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 190.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 25,668 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $39.09 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

