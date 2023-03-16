Marotta Asset Management Sells 111 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Marotta Asset Management cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 168.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 612,692 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $217.26 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

