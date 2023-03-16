Marotta Asset Management Sells 449 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Marotta Asset Management cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,517,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

