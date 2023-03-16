Marotta Asset Management Sells 569 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Marotta Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 87,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

