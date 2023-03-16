Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 9.90 Per Share

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.12) per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $5.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Marshalls Stock Down 0.1 %

LON MSLH opened at GBX 293.40 ($3.58) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £742.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,551.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 329.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 300.88. Marshalls has a one year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.64) and a one year high of GBX 733 ($8.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 280 ($3.41) to GBX 350 ($4.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Insider Activity

Marshalls Company Profile

In other news, insider Vanda Murray acquired 6,541 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of £18,903.49 ($23,038.99). In other news, insider Angela Bromfield bought 5,861 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £19,986.01 ($24,358.33). Also, insider Vanda Murray bought 6,541 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £18,903.49 ($23,038.99). Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

