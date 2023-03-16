Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 9.90 Per Share

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.12) per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $5.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Marshalls Stock Down 0.1 %
LON MSLH opened at GBX 293.40 ($3.58) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £742.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,551.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 329.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 300.88. Marshalls has a one year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.64) and a one year high of GBX 733 ($8.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 280 ($3.41) to GBX 350 ($4.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.
Marshalls Company Profile
Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.
