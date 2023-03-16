Martin Capital Partners LLC Buys 15,811 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,811 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VFC. Williams Trading downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 487,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,889,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 112.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Stories

