Martin Capital Partners LLC Buys 367 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 712,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $97.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

