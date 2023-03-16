Martin Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,902,000 after acquiring an additional 156,797 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,620,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,224,000 after acquiring an additional 158,270 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,762,000 after acquiring an additional 63,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,447,000 after acquiring an additional 86,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,421,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.23. The stock had a trading volume of 54,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,908. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.43. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

