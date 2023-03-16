Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $373,000 Position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $13,051,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of REGL stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.10. 114,966 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.57. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

