Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,210.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 554,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,325,000 after purchasing an additional 512,175 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 110.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 415,325 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,607,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 978,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after purchasing an additional 173,735 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 172,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,122. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.84. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $51.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

