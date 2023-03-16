Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of MMLP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.45. 44,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,380. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

About Martin Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 34.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

