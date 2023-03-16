Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Martin Midstream Partners Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of MMLP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.45. 44,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,380. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $5.98.
Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -7.69%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners
About Martin Midstream Partners
Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.