Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $214.98. The company had a trading volume of 76,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,030. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 617.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

