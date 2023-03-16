Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2,937.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,551 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $355.65. 618,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,038. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.80. The firm has a market cap of $265.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

