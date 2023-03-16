Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 1,483 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $356.53. The company had a trading volume of 62,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $429.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.46.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

