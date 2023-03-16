Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,176 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.29% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,991. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

