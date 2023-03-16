Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $23.67 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.55. 143,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Recommended Stories

