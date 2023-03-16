Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $6.51 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,214,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,107. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $82.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

